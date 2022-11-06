Early winter storm brings snowfall, high winds and zero-visibility to southern Sask.

The latest ‘Alberta Clipper’ storm system continued to make its way through southern Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing snowfall, high winds, and near-zero visibility.

Environment Canada issued a blowing snow advisory for the City of Regina at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Northwest winds with gusts reaching 70-90 kilometres an hour were recorded, leading to near-zero visibility in some areas.

According to the national weather service, forecasts estimated that storm conditions would fade throughout Sunday afternoon, with conditions returning to normal by Sunday evening.

As of 4 p.m., all advisories and warnings across Saskatchewan connected to the 'Alberta Clipper' storm system had ended.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

The Regina Police Service (RPS) notified the public of a road closure in downtown Regina early Sunday morning.

A news release from Regina police outlined that as of 4:45 a.m., the north and southbound lanes of the 1900 block of Broad Street were closed due to an “unsecure piece of equipment on a building” in the area.

The travel restriction on both lanes were formally lifted at around 1:15 p.m.

The Saskatchewan RCMP also notified the public, warning that all unnecessary travel should be avoided due to winter weather conditions.

“Officers across the province are reporting that weather is impacting road conditions due to snow and gusting winds. Roads may be slippery/icy and snow-covered in some areas with reduced visibility,” Sask. RCMP said in a news release.

“Please refrain from travelling on the highways if possible.”

Due to the storm system, four departures from the Regina International Airport (YQR) were suffering from delays.

A PROVINCIAL STORM

The ‘Alberta Clipper’ storm system triggered warnings and advisories across the entire eastern portion of the province.

In the southeast, the regions surrounding Estevan, Weyburn, Carlyle and Stoughton were subject to wind warnings as well as blowing snow advisories for the majority of Nov. 6.

In the City of Regina, and the regions east of it, widespread blowing snow advisories were also in effect.

North of Regina, extending as far as Pelican Narrows, a combination of winter storm warnings, snowfall warnings and blowing snow advisories were all in effect.

To receive the latest information on road conditions and storm updates, Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to visit the Highway Hotline and Environment Canada websites.