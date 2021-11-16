East Regina death deemed city's 13th homicide

REGINA -

The Regina Police Service says a weekend death in the city’s east end is now being investigated as the 13th homicide of 2021.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie of Regina. His body was found in an apartment building in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road on Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).