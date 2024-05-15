Economic Development Regina hosts inaugural Bioeconomy Investment Forum

Business owners, investors and industry leaders gathered Tuesday at the AGT Lounge inside Mosaic Stadium for the Economic Development Regina’s (EDR) first ever Bioeconomy Investment Forum.

The all day event was a chance for attendees to hear all about potential economic opportunities in the Regina area.

Chris Lane, president and CEO of EDR said anything something new in the economy is discussed, it needs a critical mass of knowledge, expertise and investment.

“That's what we've done here today is brought it all together in one room and started to talk and really bring together the scale and the size of the opportunity sitting here,” he said on Tuesday.

Additionally, Lane said EDR signed its first three Memorandums of Understanding.

“One of the things we have done today is formalized some partnerships around this sector but also in terms of economic partnership. One of them is with the Community Builders Alliance in Moosomin which for the first time ever we’ve got two economic development agencies working together in southern Saskatchewan in a hub and spoke economic model,” he explained.