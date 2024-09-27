Eight anomalies found in George Gordon First Nation’s search of unmarked graves
George Gordon First Nation released the findings of its search for unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school on Friday.
During the surveying, eight anomalies consistent in size, shape, and pattern of graves or burials were discovered.
The unmarked graves were found in one of two zones which will require further investigation.
They are in Zone D, the area known as the old school where the George Gordon Residential School was.
George Gordon First Nation Chief Shawn Longman said it’s important to uncover the truth especially with Truth and Reconciliation Day coming up.
"A lot of times, people don't believe until they actually see results. And that's why it's important for us to get this information out. And, when you take a look at the history of Canada, and even the agreements that have been made originally, the treaty agreements and then those other agreements that come alongside of it, the First Nations and rights have always been oppressed and overlooked," he said.
In April of 2022, George Gordon First Nation announced the discovery of 14 possible burial sites.
The search has been conducted in two phases. Phase 1 began in 2021 and included a survey while the process moved to Phase 2 in the fall of 2023.
The team plans to expand the search area before moving into Phase 3.
Gordon’s Indian Residential School was established as a dayschool by the Anglican Church of Canada in 1876 before expanding in 1888 to include student housing.
Gordon's Indian Residential School is seen in this undated image. The school was destroyed in a fire in 1929 – but was rebuilt. The residence was closed in 1996.
George Gordon First Nation is located approximately 115 kilometres north of Regina.
If you are a former residential school student in distress or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.
DEVELOPING Israeli airstrikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut after another strike destroyed buildings
The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and levelled multiple high-rise apartment buildings.
Killer who stabbed victim 'at least 52 times' dies in B.C. prison
A 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a brutal murder that happened in Chilliwack in 2016 has died, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 40 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 40 people in four states, snapping towering oaks like twigs and tearing apart homes as rescue crews launched desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.
Former military reservist sentenced for shotgun video calling Liberal MP a 'communist agent' for China
A former Canadian military reservist has been sentenced to house arrest after posting a video of himself firing a shotgun at a picture of a member of Parliament whom he accused of being a 'communist agent' for China.
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for the 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
U.S. fines Air Canada over flights over prohibited Iraqi airspace
The U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday it had fined Air Canada US$250,000 for operating flights in 2022 and 2023 in prohibited Iraqi airspace.
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
Ship, extra CAF members deployed near Lebanon in case of evacuation needs: defence minister
Defence Minister Bill Blair says there is a ship in place near Lebanon, as well as 150 deployed additional Canadian Armed Forces members prepared for a military-assisted departure of stranded Canadians, if more violence in the region requires it.
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon
Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately.
