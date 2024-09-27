Eight anomalies found in George Gordon First Nation’s search of unmarked graves

George Gordon First Nation released the findings of its search for unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school on Friday.

During the surveying, eight anomalies consistent in size, shape, and pattern of graves or burials were discovered.

The unmarked graves were found in one of two zones which will require further investigation.

They are in Zone D, the area known as the old school where the George Gordon Residential School was.

George Gordon First Nation Chief Shawn Longman said it’s important to uncover the truth especially with Truth and Reconciliation Day coming up.

"A lot of times, people don't believe until they actually see results. And that's why it's important for us to get this information out. And, when you take a look at the history of Canada, and even the agreements that have been made originally, the treaty agreements and then those other agreements that come alongside of it, the First Nations and rights have always been oppressed and overlooked," he said.

Eight anomalies consistent in size, shape, and pattern of graves or burials were discovered during the second phase of George Gordon First Nations' search for unmarked graves. (Angela Stewart / CTV News) In April of 2022, George Gordon First Nation announced the discovery of 14 possible burial sites.

The search has been conducted in two phases. Phase 1 began in 2021 and included a survey while the process moved to Phase 2 in the fall of 2023.

The team plans to expand the search area before moving into Phase 3.

Gordon’s Indian Residential School was established as a dayschool by the Anglican Church of Canada in 1876 before expanding in 1888 to include student housing.

Gordon's Indian Residential School is seen in this undated image. The school was destroyed in a fire in 1929 – but was rebuilt. The residence was closed in 1996.

George Gordon First Nation is located approximately 115 kilometres north of Regina.

If you are a former residential school student in distress or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.