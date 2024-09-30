Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.

On Tuesday morning from Saskatoon, Premier Scott Moe asked Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty to dissolve the 29th legislature, launching the official campaign period.

Moe is in Saskatoon to attend the funeral of Ray Ahenakew where he was asked to speak, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Party on Monday afternoon.

"A few minutes ago I had the opportunity to vist with our Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and I asked him to dissolve the 29th Legislature, which will start the campaign for the election on October the 28th," Moe said Tuesday morning from the campaign office of Paul Merriman and Ghislaine McLeod.

The 27 days from now until Oct. 28 is, by law, the shortest allotted campaign period.

Based on polling data from Insightrix collected in partnership with CTV News, the incumbent Saskatchewan Party will face stiff competition from the NDP in this election.

In September, the two parties were essentially neck-and-neck among decided voters, with 49 per cent saying they plan to vote NDP and 48 per cent ready to throw their lot in with the Sask. Party.

Official campaigning underway

The leader of the Saskatchewan Party wasted no time getting the official campaigning underway immediately after announcing the election date.

“I would say the choice for that election could never be more clear. Who will keep our economy strong and our future bright and that will be the ballot question for Saskatchewan people on October 28th that is the choice that voters will have between the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP,” Moe said.

Moe said the Saskatchewan Party will be running on their record.

“And the NDP well, they’ll be running away from their record,” he said.

Moe also touched on making life more affordable and said a number of actions will be announced aimed at making life more affordable for Saskatchewan people.

“Let’s make our first big campaign announcement right now,” Moe said to applause.

“I commit to the people of this great province that a re-elected Saskatchewan Party government will make life more affordable by delivering the largest income tax reduction seen since 2008.”

To do that Moe said they would increase the personal exemption from Provincial Sales Tax (PST), increase the spousal exemption, increasing the child exemption and the senior supplement by $500 for four straight years.

Moe claims the plan will save the average family of four and a senior couple $2,100 over four years.

The Saskatchewan NDP said it will also kick off its official campaign on Tuesday. With leader Carla Beck set to make several announcements in both Regina and Saskatoon.

-- More to come...

-- With files from David Prisciak and Rory MacLean.