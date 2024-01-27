Empty Shabbat table with names of hostages set up at Regina’s Beth Jacob Synagogue

An empty Shabbat table was set up on Saturday at the Beth Jacob Synagogue with the names and photos of 136 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Awareness of their plight was raised through the event.

"It's been 113 days [and] every day I’m putting a new sticker on to mark that it's a lot of time to be a hostage," said Sapir Atiyai, Israeli and director of programming for the Beth Jacob Synagogue.

With victims on both sides, a special aim of the gathering was to stand in solidarity with women who are victims of sexual assault.

"We are their voices,” said Gail Greenberg, the organizer of the event. “We’re just trying to bring awareness to the fact that there are these people being held in captivity."

A celebration of Shabbat is not complete without wine, bread, candles on the table, unifying all the captivated Israelis as the big family.

A special video was also created as well to share the stories of hostages.

"We're grateful that that's happening. We're grateful that the wider community is coming," Greenberg said.

Everyone was welcomed at the event.

"This all situation, you know, makes me heartbroken, but it heals a little bit, seeing friends coming and support," said Atiya.