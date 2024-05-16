REGINA
    • 'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card

    Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying "enough is enough" ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.

    Randy Weekes didn't offer an explanation as to why he's fed up with the governing Saskatchewan Party, though there has been growing tension between him and government ranks.

    Weekes is a member of the governing caucus but must remain independent and impartial in his role.

    Last month, he ordered the finance minister to apologize in the house for sending Weekes a text message over how the Speaker was overseeing the legislature.

    This week, Weekes read out a nearly three-year-old letter from the province's former sergeant-at-arms, who said he felt betrayed by the government over changes to legislative security that diminished his role.

    Weekes was elected to the legislature in 1999 and lost his nomination to represent the Saskatchewan Party for this year's provincial election.

