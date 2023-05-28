Environment Canada confirms tornado touchdown southeast of Regina

Following multiple reports of a tornado near Regina during Saturday’s thunderstorm, Environment and Climate Change Canada has now confirmed that the funnel cloud did indeed touch down.

The whirlwind was spotted approximately 6 kilometres southeast of Regina at around 8:55 p.m. on May 27.

“Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) received several reports and photos of the tornado; however, there have been no reports of damage at this time. This tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0,” the summary read.

The “EF scale” (Enhanced Fujita Scale) characterises each tornado by intensity and area, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Using 28 damage indicators and eight levels of the degree of damage, tornadoes are rated using six categories, ranging from EF0 to EF5.

ECCC meteorologists are current seeking pictures of the tornado or any information on any damage it might have caused.

Anyone with any information regarding the tornado is encouraged to call 1-800-239-0484, email storm@ec.gc.ca or tweet #SKStorm.