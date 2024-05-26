Environment Canada issues advisory for potential funnel clouds in southwestern Sask.

Large portions of southern and central Saskatchewan were subject to weather advisories Sunday – warning of potential funnel clouds.

The advisory, issued at 5:26 Sunday evening, warned that scattered thunderstorms over the southern half of the province would continue into the evening along a trough of low pressure.

The advisory covered the southwestern edge of the province – extending as far north as Wilkie and as far east as Estevan.

“These thunderstorms will carry a risk of funnel clouds early in their life cycle. Small hail and gusty winds are also likely,” the advisory read.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the funnel clouds created by this process are due to weal rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

“This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak land spout tornado,” the advisory read.

In images submitted to CTV News, a resident near Elbow, Sask. captured what appeared to be a funnel cloud around two miles north of the community.

ECCC said in its advisory that if conditions become more favourable for the development of land spout tornados, the appropriate watches and warnings will be issued.

Up to date information on watches and warnings can be found here.