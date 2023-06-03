Environment Canada warns of potential for severe thunderstorms across Saskatchewan

Canada’s national weather service is yet again warning Saskatchewan residents of the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a plethora of watches, spanning from the province’s southwest corner to north of Nipawin.

“A hot, humid, and unstable airmass will lead to the development of thunderstorms during the day over Saskatchewan. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe,” the watch read.

“These thunderstorms will be slow moving, which can lead to localized flooding due to heavy rain.”

The majority of the alerts from ECCC were issued for the threat of thunderstorms.

Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Yorkton were included in the watch area.

However, thunderstorm watches were not the only alerts for the province.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Rural Municipalities (RMs) of Victory and Waldeck Rush Lake at 1:10 p.m.

The storm was tracked travelling north at 30 km/h near Leiman, Sask.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” the warning read.

The storm was listed as capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

At 1:13 p.m. on Saturday, ECCC issued a tornado warning for the RMs of Wood River and Gravelbourg after a severe thunderstorm with the capacity of producing a tornado was tracked to the area.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning read.

According to ECCC, the storm was tracked moving 20 km/h to the north.

Communities in the path of the storm include Gravelbourg.

Updates to warnings and alerts can be found on ECCC’s website.