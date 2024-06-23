Environment Canada warns of severe weather, possible tornado south of Regina

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says it is tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado south of Regina.

At 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, ECCC issued a tornado warning for the RM of Baildon including the community of Briercrest – located approximately 77 kilometres southwest of Regina.

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Crestwynd, moving east at 50 km/h,” the warning read.

ECCC listed potential hazards as golf ball size hail and 110 km/h winds.

The locations affected by the warning include Dunkirk, Crestwynd, Baildon No. 131, Leakville, Bayard, Briercrest and Claybank.

The weather service instructed residents to take cover immediately if severe weather approaches.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning read. “If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

--This is a breaking news update. Original story continues below.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for large tracks of central and southern Saskatchewan, including the province's capital.

Issued early Sunday afternoon, the watch warns of favourable conditions for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is possible for Sunday afternoon through to the evening as low a pressure system collides with an unstable air mass and continues its move to the east.

“As the evening progresses, the thunderstorms will expand in coverage and continue to bring a damaging wind and hail risk as they track towards the Manitoba border,” the watch outlined.

The watch area is widespread – spanning north as far as Cold Lake down to Estevan in the southeast.

Saskatoon, North Battleford, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Estevan and Regina are just some centres affected.

At 4:16 p.m. severe thunderstorm warnings were active in select areas, including the Morse and Elbow regions.

At 5:55 p.m., the warnings moved to the areas of Gravelbourg and Caronport.

In the Gravelbourg area, ECCC warned of 90 km/h winds and nickel sized hail while 100 km/h wind gusts and ping pong sized hail was listed as a hazard in the Caronport area.

Davidson, Sask. and the region directly east of the community also fell under a similar warning.

The weather service warns residents of the risk of flash floods, large hail, and strong wind gusts.

Severe thunderstorms also have the ability to produce tornadoes.

Up to date weather alerts can be accessed here.