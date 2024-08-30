'Everyone is deserving of kindness and a chance': International Overdose Awareness Day event held in Regina

Several organizations in Regina got together to host an event in advance of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, All Nations Hope, Eagle Heart Centre and other local organizations came together to discuss the overdose issue impacting Regina and beyond.

Those who have died from overdoses were also acknowledged.

“We want to remember those who have lost their life due to addiction. We also want to remember those family members who are pressing on,” said Mandy Bull, the executive director of Eagle Heart Centre.

Speeches, as well as dance and musical performances were a central part of the event.

A number of people shared their journey through addiction with the hope of inspiring others.

There is so many resources out here. There is so much help, and if you want the help, you can do it. You absolutely can do it, you just have to want it. It’s possible,” said Payton Meuse, who shared her story.

Moms Stop the Harm had a table set up with pictures of people who have died from drug use. A goal of the group is to humanize the statistics regularly used when talking about overdose deaths.

“In Saskatchewan 2,900 hundred people have died since 2010 of drug related harms. We advocate for the human rights of people with substance use disorder, we humanize them,” said Jenny Churchill, a member of Moms Stop the Harm.

A table was set up inside of All Nations Hope for people wanting to learn how to use a naloxone kit.

Mackenzie Tumak, an addictions nurse, said there is no discrimination when it comes to type of people who get caught up in drug addiction.

“It can affect anyone from all walks of life and everyone is deserving of kindness and a chance,” she said. “Increasing education and decreasing stigma can help make us some progress on people that struggle with substance use,”

Overdose awareness will continue in Regina. Over the weekend, a walk is being planned with some of the organizations from the 5th Avenue event.