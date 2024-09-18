Executive committee passes purchase of new homeless shelter, council approval required

Regina Executive Committee has passed the purchase of a new building for a low-barrier homeless shelter in Regina.

The site is at 1600 Halifax Street, the current location of The Regina Eagles Club.

This location was identified by administration out of 72 possible sites and recommended to executive committee.

“I can think of no neighbourhood that would universally welcome a shelter in their area,” City Manager Niki Anderson told committee members. “There is no location where everyone would agree this is the right location.”

The shelter will be owned by the city but operated by Regina Treaty Status/Indian Services (RTSIS) through funding from the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and federal government.

The Eagles say they were notified by neighbouring property owners of the city’s wanting to purchase their building.

Club Secretary Bill Gray says the club has over 640 members and employs 16 people.

They raise money for and donate to several local charities and causes every year.

“We are people who help people,” Gray said. “So we have a conundrum.”

Their current lease with the property owner is set to expire Nov. 30, 2024.

“Being who we are, we can’t not support a shelter for the homeless,” Gray added. “We can wholeheartedly support a home for us.”

Business Concerns

Several delegates spoke at committee Wednesday to voice their concerns.

The majority were business owners in the area who were opposed to the location proposed by administration.

Fella & Fetch is located across the street from the site.

“I acknowledge the need for permanent housing to address homelessness,” Manager Miranda Michell said. “However, the proposal raises significant concerns that could undermine the long-term success of this initiative.”

Michell, along with many of the other business owners, had concerns surrounding community safety.

“There is no clear strategy of how my safety will be brought to the forefront through this planning,” she said.

Town & Country Plumbing Owner Daniel Turgeon said he and the other businesses have not been consulted.

“I don’t feel the proper due process has been in place,” he said. “We all acknowledge the space is needed but how do we just implant it into somebody else’s world?”

Turgeon went on to say he already feels the impact of rising crime rates and believes it may get worse.

“I’m concerned [council] is unaware of what costs it may bring to the area that is current struggling,” he said.

First meeting since Mayor race bid

Wednesday’s meeting was the first since Ward 4 coun. Lori Bresciani announced she would run for mayor against incumbent Sandra Masters.

Bresciani was quite vocal throughout the meeting and heavily questioned administration about the concerns voiced.

“There is some responsibility that needs to be done with the community,” she told administration. “There’s a lot of unanswered questions about what administration or RTSIS is planning.”

Ward 7 coun. Terina Nelson echoed some concerns.

“These businesses employ people who contribute to society,” she said. “We’re going to put this much money at risk for 55 people?”

Coun. Andrew Stevens sympathized with the delegates but disagreed with their concerns.

“I’ve spent a third of my time as a councillor dealing with houselessness,” he explained. “But it’s not from shelters, it’s from tents and encampments everywhere.”

Some delegates wished the city would provide compensation in the possibility of added maintenance or insurance costs.

“You want us to put a price on poverty and on social issues,” Stevens responded.

Administration says further engagement would occur after the location was approved in order to ensure the shelter’s rollout was collaborative.

“We were sent out to go and find a location meeting certain criteria,” Anderson said. “That is what we focused on.”

Bresciani attempted to table the motion but a vote defeated the idea.

What’s next?

The purchase of the shelter space still requires council approval.

In the meantime, administration will work to address the numerous concerns raised at the meting.

The project has the backing of $7.5 million in investment from all three levels of government, including $3 million from the SHC, in addition to the allocation of $1.5 million from the city’s social development reserve.

The lease on a current temporary shelter space will be up in July of 2025.

City council is set to address the new proposed location on Sept. 25. If approved, it is expected the new location will be operational when the current space’s lease expires.