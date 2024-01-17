Explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House deemed accidental

Following an extensive investigation by Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS), the Jan. 10 explosion that heavily damaged Luiggi’s Pasta House has been deemed accidental.

The fire service revealed its findings in a news release on Wednesday.

According to investigators, a steel pipe became dislodged and fell from the underside of the roof deck.

The pipe then struck a component of a natural gas distribution system located below.

A “major gas release” occurred and subsequently led to the explosion. The gas was set off by an ignition source in the building’s mechanical room, investigators explained.

Control of the scene has been turned back over to the property owner.

Fire crews originally were called to the scene at around 4:13 p.m. on Jan. 10 for a report of a “possible blown transformer.”

However, crews immediately witnessed the aftermath of the explosion with significant damage to the building’s exterior on its southwest side.

The strip mall containing Luiggi’s was evacuated as fire crews fought the flames that were spreading to the mall’s attic.

Three people were injured as a result of the explosion. Luiggi’s was not open for dinner service at the time.