Extended drought conditions in Sask. impacting more than farmers' crops
Extended drought conditions in Saskatchewan have taken a huge toll on farmers’ crops and mental health.
Parts of the province have now been facing drought conditions for five consecutive growing seasons.
“We’ve done our part,” said Randy Schneider, who farms near Leader. “We just need some rain.”
The situation is making a larger impact in western Sask. which is currently under moderate drought conditions, according to the Canadian Drought Monitor from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
Areas in the southwest are experiencing severe drought.
“Your payments are pretty high, you have to farm more acres to make it more justified,” Schneider said. “When it doesn’t rain, those acres don’t produce the bushels or the money.”
“Then everybody’s in tough,” he added.
According to a Saskatchewan Polytechnic study, stresses like weather, pests and increasing input costs are key contributors to higher anxiety and depression rates among farmers and ranchers.
“Paycheques are determined on whether there is rain, the health of animals, or other factors that are out of their control,” rural health research chair Michelle Pavloff said. “The word uncertainty was used a lot in our research.”
Pavloff outlined a historical stigma surrounding mental health in farm culture.
“It’s hard for producers to talk about [mental health] and it becomes a part of their every day,” she said. “Producers around the province are certainly feeling it, especially in areas impacted by such significant drought.”
“Sometimes you’ve got three, four generations standing on your shoulder looking over wondering if you’re doing an okay job and [you’re] always feeling that pressure,” Pavloff said.
The study found that farmers were less likely to seek out mental health supports because of a lack of understanding of farm culture by the rest of society.
“Farmers are stoic, prideful people,” Pavloff said. “They’re used to fixing everything themselves.”
“We’re finding the lack of understanding makes it difficult for producers to seek mental health care that’s culturally appropriate to them.”
That’s something farm-centered mental health support group, Do More Agriculture hopes to change.
“We change culture one conversation at a time,” executive director Megz Reynolds said. “Once we start the conversation, we validate what they’re feeling.”
Through the online service, farmers may access free, anonymous mental health supports.
“It takes a lot of courage to say ‘I need help,’” Reynolds said. “Having someone who knows is extremely important in building a therapeutic relationship.”
Some tips farmers can use to better their mental health, according to Reynolds are:
- Checking in on neighbours and friends
- Practice self-maintenance habits like exercise or non-farm-related projects
- Break negative thought processes like blocking combine yield monitors
- Stay off social media
“We don’t pull the combine out and go straight into the field,” she explained. “We change and replace things to make sure it’s in the best shape it can be.”
“We need to think of ourselves the same way,” Reynolds added.
Pavloff and Reynolds both said education about farm culture can make mental health support settings more comfortable for producers.
“Ask questions,” said Reynolds. “Part of some of the stress stems from public trust issues. [Farmers] want to have those conversations.”
“It’s very difficult to get support when you feel like you’re not being heard,” Pavloff said.
“It’s really important for those supporting farmers to understand what their life is like,” Reynolds said.
Support system, SaskAg Matters was created out of the Sask. Polytech study. It also offers free therapy sessions for producers in the province.
“No one is alone,” said Pavloff. “There are a lot of producers feeling this way.”
If you are a farmer or rancher experiencing conflict or crisis, Saskatchewan's Farm Stress Line is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week toll-free at: 1-800-667-4442.
