REGINA
    • Fall immunization clinics are now open in Saskatchewan

    A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
    Getting your Influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations just got easier as the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has now opened its seasonal immunization clinics.

    Residents will be able to get both vaccinations at the same visit.

    “Together, they will help prevent the spread of these respiratory illnesses this fall and winter,” the SHA said in the announcement.

    The clinics will supplement participating local pharmacies, some physician and nurse practitioner offices across Saskatchewan.

    As of Oct. 15, a total of 203 walk-in locations are available to residents.

    To find one closest to you, click here.

    Residents are able to book immunizations for up to six people in one appointment through the SHA’s patient booking system.

    According to the province, seniors, those with chronic health conditions and/or compromised immune systems, children under the age of five and their caregivers, and pregnant women are among those considered at-risk.

    Both vaccinations are available free of charge to residents aged six months and older. Children aged six months to four years old can only be immunized at SHA clinics, public health offices or by a doctor or nurse practitioner.

