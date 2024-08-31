Family of murdered Regina woman want landfill search done to find missing remains

The family of Richele Bear are continuing their appeal for answers, 10 years after the young woman was killed.

The family said they want a landfill search done of the Regina City Landfill as they believe that’s where her remains are.

"I'm hoping that they start digging for her, I'm hoping that they find her,” said Michele Bear, Richele’s mom.

Richele had gone missing in August of 2013 and was reported missing in September. Through an investigation, it was determined that she was the victim of a homicide.

Convicted serial killer Clayton Bo Eichler was charged and pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of Richele and 21-year-old Kelly Goforth.

Goforth had gone missing around the same time. In her case, her body was found in a plastic bag inside of a hockey bag in a back alley near the 1700 block of McAra Street.

Richele’s body has never been discovered.

"Regina Police Service have told me they believe she's located in the Regina City landfill but the regina city refuses to acknowledge that,” said Bear.

Richele Bear’s family want a search of the city landfill to be completed as they believe her remains could be there, 10 years after her death. (Angela Stewart / CTV News) The City of The city has deferred all questions regarding the case to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

“Although police have laid charges in the murder of Richele Bear, we want to clarify that, at this time, we have no evidence that would confirm the location of her remains. We continue to follow all leads and information that may help us locate Richele Bear, who remains the subject of a long-term missing person investigation. We encourage anyone with information to come forward to help bring closure to this case,” The RPS said in a statement to CTV News.

"I think the Regina Police Service is doing a great job, I just think that the investigator should have dug in the city landfill back in 2013 and I think the Regina City needs to dig for her today,” Bear explained.

Richele’s case, similar to one in Saskatoon where investigators were able to locate the body of Mackenzie Trottier through dental records at the city landfill. Investigations dug for 93 days before the discovery.

A search is also planned at a landfill in Winnipeg for the remains to two Indigenous woman who were killed by serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Richele’s family hope is she is one day located so they can give her a proper burial.

"I have a place for her at home. She should be buried beside her great great grandmother and great grandfather. You know, have some respect, every human deserves the respect of a proper burial,” her mom said.