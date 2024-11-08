Family of young woman killed during terrorist attack in Israel speaks out one year after death
The family of Tifheret Lapidot, a young woman who was killed at the hands of Hamas one year ago, are speaking out.
"We keep asking ourselves, is it true? Is it a real thing that happened?” said Harel Lapidot, Tifheret’s uncle.
Tifheret’s uncle described her smile as infectious, one that you could not resist smiling back at.
Just two days before her 23rd birthday, Tifheret was attending the Supernova Music Festival in Israel.
The festival was raided by Hamas in a surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023.
Tifheret hid in some bushes and called her parents on what she should do.
While attempting to flee on a truck, her uncle said she wanted to go back to help her friend.
"She managed to go up on a truck that went, started to go through the fields, to flee, to run away. She discovered that her best friend is back there,” he explained.
Both Tifheret and her friend were killed. For the next 10 days, the family dealt with uncertainty afterward, not knowing where she was, and assumed she was being held as a hostage.
Tifheret Lapidot was killed during a music festival in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. (Angela Stewart / CTV News) Her family says the lost of their loved one has been unbearable.
Tifheret’s mother and uncle are both from Regina. They remember her as someone who always helped others.
The family plans to honour her legacy by doing things that were important to her, including volunteering and helping different organizations.
"Managed to contribute for many organizations in a short period of time. At the same time, she found time to dance and to go to trips,” Lapidot said.
The grief of losing her has been hard for the family. They said they will always remember her.
"I miss her hug. Her smile. When I looked in her eyes, I saw lots of love for me and for the other members of the family,” Lapidot explained.
