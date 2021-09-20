REGINA -- Regina’s former Costco building on Victoria Avenue has been temporarily converted into Canada’s largest polling station.

Elections Canada referred to it as a “super poll” that combines 64 polls from the Regina-Wascana riding into one location, where thousands are expected to cast their vote Monday.

It’s the largest federal polling station in the country’s history, according to Elections Canada.

“It’s huge,” said Guy Loiselle, who voted Monday.

“I really wish we could do this every time there was an election, whether it would be provincial or federal.”

Under Saskatchewan’s newly reintroduced mask mandate, voters and workers must wear masks inside all polling stations. Masks will be handed out to those who do not have one.

“It was very COVID-friendly. There was lots of room, you’re not confused and everything was easy to find,” Loiselle said.

Caution tape and grocery carts were set up inside the warehouse to allow for physical distancing while creating separate aisles for each poll.

Based on the number at the top of each voter card, voters are directed to corresponding aisles to cast their ballot, with multiple checkpoints in between, according to second-time voter Mohammad Abdullah.

“It was pretty easy,” Abdullah said.

“It took maybe two minutes to cast my vote and then I just walked out.”

Polls across the province opened at 7:30 a.m. Monday. As of noon, Elections Canada estimated voters would be in and out of the super poll in 10 minutes.

Voter Kevin Dale McLean said he was impressed with the organization at the polling station and how quickly things came together in a snap election.

“It was fast and swift,” said McLean, who was out of the polling station in less than five minutes.

“I thought it was handled pretty efficiently.”

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. tonight.