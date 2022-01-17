FCL to build nation's largest renewable diesel facility, canola processing plant in Regina

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) announced plans to build Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, along with a canola processing plant, in Regina.

FCL said it plans for the two facilities to be located north of the Co-op Refinery Complex and will be known as the Integrated Agriculture Complex.

Regina’s AGT Foods, will be a partner for the canola crushing plant.

FCL said the project represents an investment of nearly $2 billion, for Saskatchewan and is expected to create more than 2,500 jobs during construction and another 150 permanent positions.

The direct economic benefit is in forecast to be in the neighborhood of $4.5 billion.

The province said the canola crushing facility will ensure Saskatchewan exceeds its 2030 growth plan goal of processing 75 per cent of the canola grown in Saskatchewan.

FCL’s renewable diesel plant will have a production capacity of about 15,000 barrels per day, which adds up to about one billion litres per year.

FCL-AGT’s canola crushing facility is expected to use 1.1 million tonnes of canola seed to make 450,000 tonnes of oil.

More details to come...