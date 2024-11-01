Federal carbon tax relief will continue for Sask. electric heat users

Those who heat their homes with electricity in Saskatchewan will continue to see a 60 per cent reduction on their federal carbon tax charge, according to SaskPower.

The relief program will be in place until April 30, 2025, SaskPower said.

The Crown says it landed on the 60 per cent reduction based on the typical percentage of power consumption required for home heating.

Bills will include a line that says “Sask. Electric Heat Relief” as a line under the “Other Charges” section of the invoice.

“The Federal Carbon Tax appears as a separate charge on your power bill. The tax applies to how much power you use, and not to fixed amounts like the basic monthly charge. On an annual basis, the amount charged is revised to reflect the yearly per tonne increase of the carbon tax and the decreasing emissions thresholds applied to coal power generation,” SaskPower says on its website.

SaskPower says depending on weather conditions customers could have the carbon tax section of their bill lowered by as much as $21 per month.

According to SaskPower, as many as 35,000 of its customers use electric heat.

Last winter, the program provided about $1.3 million in relief to residents using electric heat, SaskPower said.

Before the election the Saskatchewan Party also promised to extend its carbon tax exemption on home heating in the province.