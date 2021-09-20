Advertisement
Federal election results for Saskatchewan
REGINA -- The CTV News Saskatchewan team is keeping an eye on ridings in the province this election night.
Follow this page for updates from our CTV News Saskatchewan reporters across the province.
Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and live election results should start coming in shortly afterward. You can check the election results on the CTV News website.
SASKATCHEWAN RESULTS
The following list of ridings will be updated to indicate the canadiate declared as they are called:
- Battlefords–Lloydminster -Elected: Rosemarie Falk, Conservative
- Carlton Trail–Eagle Creek - Elected: Kelly Block, Conservative
- Cypress Hills–Grasslands - Elected: Jeremy Patzer, Conservative
- Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River Elected: Gary Vidal, Conservative
- Moose Jaw–Lake Centre–Lanigan Elected: Fraser Tolmie, Conservative
- Prince Albert - Elected: Randy Hoback, Conservative
- Regina–Lewvan Elected: Warren Steinley, Conservative
- Regina–Qu'Appelle Elected: Andrew Scheer, Conservative
- Regina—Wascana Elected: Michael Kram, Conservative
- Saskatoon–Grasswood Elected: Kevin Waugh, Conservative
- Saskatoon—University - Elected: Corey Tochor, Conservative
- Saskatoon West - Elected: Brad Redekopp, Conservative
- Souris—Moose Mountain - Elected: Robert Kitchen, Conservative
- Yorkton–Melville - Elected: Cathay Wagantall, Conservative
CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme is leading the network’s live election special CTV NEWS: ELECTION 2021.
