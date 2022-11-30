Federal funding to allow overnight homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1

With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.

Awasiw – The Warming Place, located at 2735 5th Ave, will now have overnight access from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. in addition to its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The All Nations Hope Network (ANHN) received the funding from the Namerind Housing Corporation, which administered the funding on behalf of the Government of Canada.

“ANHN is delighted to be able to provide additional services for the community,” Margaret Kisikaw Piyesis, All Nation’s Hope Network’s director of finance and research, said in a news release.

“Providing a warming shelter to the Indigenous community of Regina coincides with the one vision we speak of, which is truth telling which entails the problem with homelessness in Regina with Indigenous people.”

The release noted that the federal government’s annual investment in Regina through its “Reaching Home” program has doubled in the past three years to close to $5 million.

“By supporting All Nations Hope Network, Indigenous people who are experiencing housing difficulties will be able to access life-saving warm spaces during the day and through cold winter nights,” Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussen, said in the release.

More details to come…