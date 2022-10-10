'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion.”
The Government of Saskatchewan made the announcement in a news release sent out early Monday afternoon.
The premier will release the policy paper at an event in North Battleford on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The event, hosted by the Battlefords Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Chapel Gallery, Don Ross Centre on 891 99th St.
The government described the paper as outlining the economic impacts of various federal policies on Saskatchewan.
The paper is said to lay out next steps to protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion into “areas of exclusive provincial jurisdiction under the constitution.”
Following the announcement, a Q & A session is set to be held by the president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), Tim McMillan.
McMillan served as the Sask. Party MLA for Lloydminster from 2007 to 2014.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months on Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.
Man allegedly assaulted flight crew after taking hallucinogen, affidavit says
A passenger who allegedly took psilocybin -- the hallucinogenic chemical found in certain mushrooms -- before boarding a United Airlines flight in Miami last week was arrested after allegedly assaulting two members of the flight crew.
Nurse accused of killing 7 babies, attempting to kill 10 others, appears in U.K. court
A hospital neonatal nurse accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin, a British prosecutor said Monday.
Trudeau gives 'heartfelt thanks' to food banks, health-care workers in Thanksgiving message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon offered their thanks to front-line workers and others on Monday during the Thanksgiving holiday.
13 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
Now a tropical depression, former Hurricane Julia drenched Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it re-emerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua.
Canada star Alphonso Davies diagnosed with 'cranial bruise', no word on return to play
Canada's soccer star Alphonso Davies suffered a "cranial bruise" in taking a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
North Korea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
North Korea's recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to 'hit and wipe out' potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signalled he would conduct more provocative tests.
Saskatoon
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
Winnipeg
-
'So many young voices out there': Winnipeg author heads up new indigenous children's book imprint
A celebrated local author will be giving voice to indigenous authors as the head of a new children's book imprint under Penguin Random House Canada (PRHC).
-
Winnipeg crews fight five fires in 14 hours: WFPS
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) have had a very busy 24 hours, fighting five residential fires overnight and into the morning.
-
78-year-old man dies in South Osborne crash
Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision in the 500 block of Osborne Street Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months on Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.
-
Three people in hospital following Marlborough house fire
A house fire in the northeast community of Marlborough sent three people to hospital early Sunday morning.
-
Trudeau gives 'heartfelt thanks' to food banks, health-care workers in Thanksgiving message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon offered their thanks to front-line workers and others on Monday during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Edmonton
-
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
A Monday morning shooting involving RCMP officers is under investigation by Alberta's police watchdog.
-
Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate fires head trainer following sexual offence charges
The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."
-
TransEd 'narrowing down' design solutions for Valley Line concrete cracks
TransEd believes it will have a design solution for concrete cracks found along the Valley Line Southeast elevated tracks in the coming months.
Toronto
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan, Ont. dies in hospital, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan.
-
Man killed in triple shooting at North York sports facility identified
Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.
-
Two youths take decommissioned fire truck for joyride in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. are investigating after two youths allegedly took a full-sized decommissioned fire truck for a joyride early Thanksgiving Monday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Mission hands out more than 12,000 meals for Thanksgiving
It was another outdoor Thanksgiving for the Ottawa Mission this year, and it’s one of the busiest ever.
-
McKenney releases list of donors who gave more than $100
Ottawa mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney has made good on a pledge to release their list of campaign contributors who donated more than $100 ahead of the election.
-
Pedestrian killed on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian in Kingston is dead after being hit by a transport truck on Highway 401.
Vancouver
-
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
-
Crews battling new wildfire east of Grand Forks amid ongoing fire risk in B.C.
A wildfire burning in southeastern B.C. is serving as a reminder of the danger that remains in much of the province after weeks of historically warm and dry weather.
-
Surrey lawyer's record 'rife with incivility,' law society panel notes in issuing suspension
A Surrey lawyer has been suspended for two months over "uncivil and untrue" comments he made about an opposing lawyer during negotiations on court costs.
Montreal
-
'We're not being as proactive': Most Quebecers not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines
On this Thanksgiving long weekend, many Quebecers are gathering with family after two years of on-and-off pandemic restrictions. But health experts are concerned about low vaccination rates in province.
-
51-year-old man found dead early Monday morning in NDG
The lifeless body of a man in his 50s was found in a residential building in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district of southwest Montreal early Monday morning.
-
Quebec organizations calling for better access to mental health resources
A group of community organizations are calling for Quebecers to have better access to mental health resources other than hospitals and psychiatry on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria, Whistler among B.C. communities that set heat records over Thanksgiving weekend
Another 16 hot weather records were broken in communities across B.C. on Sunday, including in Victoria and Whistler.
-
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with higher cost of living
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
-
Campaigns in crisis mode as B.C. mayors pivot from parks, potholes to big picture
With cumulative crises including homelessness, crime, affordability and climate disasters, municipal politicians across B.C. are finding themselves tackling major issues from the ground up.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
-
RCMP find human remains in Springfield, N.S.
Police in southwestern Nova Scotia are investigating after officers located human remains Saturday in Springfield.
Northern Ontario
-
Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody
Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death.
Kitchener
-
WATCH HERE
WATCH HERE | Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolls though Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town. Rewatch the parade special here.
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
Brantford police charge 3 people with assault after woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Brantford police have charged three people with aggravated assault after a woman was found unconscious Thursday afternoon.