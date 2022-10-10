'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.

Premier Scott Moe speaking to reporters following Question Period on November 16, 2021. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Premier Scott Moe speaking to reporters following Question Period on November 16, 2021. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

North Korea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies

North Korea's recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to 'hit and wipe out' potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signalled he would conduct more provocative tests.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener