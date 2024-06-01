Fine, Lenius among Roughriders cuts

REGINA
    The Saskatchewan Roughriders released quarterback Mason Fine and receiver Brayden Lenius on Saturday as the team announced its final roster cuts.

    Fine started four games for the Riders last season after veteran starter Trevor Harris went down with injury. The 27-year old signed a two-year extension in January. Fine threw for 1,043 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in six total appearances last year.

    Lenius returned to Saskatchewan last season after the 6-foot-5 receiver was waived by the Atlanta Falcons prior to the start of the NFL season. The 27-year old was drafted 15th overall by Saskatchewan in the 2019 CFL draft and hauled in four touchdowns in 14 games in 2021. Lenius appeared in just one game last season after he suffered a lacerated kidney and a lisfranc sprain.

    The team also released quarterback Antonio Pipkin on Saturday. The 28-year old joined the Roughriders in August of 2023, coming over from Hamilton and was most often used in short yardage situations.

    The release of Fine and Pipkin almost certainly cements Shea Patterson as the team’s new back-up quarterback. Patterson, 27, was a star at Michigan in college before coming to the CFL. Patterson appeared in 13 games last season completing four of his six pass attempts for 32 yards, while rushing for 39 yards and two majors.

    Running back Frankie Hickson was thought to be the frontrunner to be newcomer A.J. Oulette’s back-up in the backfield but was added to the team’s practice roster on Saturday. Hickson may still be elevated to that spot as the season goes on but for now, that job appears to belong to running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon.

    Seventh round draft pick, receiver Ajou Ajou has made the team, meaning the Roughriders now have four national receivers on the active roster. The Brooks, Alta. native had one touchdown catch during the pre-season.

    Here is the full list of roster moves ahead of the CFL season:

    Added to the practice roster

    • Global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado
    • American offensive lineman Jacob Brammer
    • American defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.
    • Global punter Joe Couch
    • National offensive lineman Zack Fry
    • National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed
    • American running back Frankie Hickson
    • National offensive lineman Daniel Johnson
    • American linebacker Zakoby McClain
    • American wide receiver Dohnte Meyers
    • American wide receiver Joe Robustelli
    • American defensive lineman Caleb Sanders

    Moved to 6-game injured

    • National wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby
    • National defensive back Jaxon Ford
    • National linebacker Nick Wiebe

    Released

    • National defensive back Richard Aduboffour
    • American wide receiver Geronimo Allison
    • American linebacker T.J. Brunson
    • American defensive back C.J. Coldon
    • American defensive lineman Tre’ Crawford
    • American linebacker Diego Fagot
    • American quarterback Mason Fine
    • National offensive lineman Evan Floren
    • American defensive back Nicario Harper
    • American defensive lineman Sidney Houston Jr.
    • National defensive back Katley Joseph
    • National wide receiver Brayden Lenius
    • American wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb
    • American defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh
    • National wide receiver D’Sean Mimbs
    • American wide receiver Jake Parker
    • American quarterback Antonio Pipkin
    • National fullback Morgen Runge
    • American defensive back Eric Smith
    • National linebacker Nick Thomas
    • American offensive lineman Jordan Tucker

    The Roughriders return to practice on Monday at Mosaic Stadium ahead of the team’s regular season opener on June 8 against the Edmonton Elks. 

