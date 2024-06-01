Fine, Lenius among Roughriders cuts

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released quarterback Mason Fine and receiver Brayden Lenius on Saturday as the team announced its final roster cuts.

Fine started four games for the Riders last season after veteran starter Trevor Harris went down with injury. The 27-year old signed a two-year extension in January. Fine threw for 1,043 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in six total appearances last year.

Lenius returned to Saskatchewan last season after the 6-foot-5 receiver was waived by the Atlanta Falcons prior to the start of the NFL season. The 27-year old was drafted 15th overall by Saskatchewan in the 2019 CFL draft and hauled in four touchdowns in 14 games in 2021. Lenius appeared in just one game last season after he suffered a lacerated kidney and a lisfranc sprain.

The team also released quarterback Antonio Pipkin on Saturday. The 28-year old joined the Roughriders in August of 2023, coming over from Hamilton and was most often used in short yardage situations.

The release of Fine and Pipkin almost certainly cements Shea Patterson as the team’s new back-up quarterback. Patterson, 27, was a star at Michigan in college before coming to the CFL. Patterson appeared in 13 games last season completing four of his six pass attempts for 32 yards, while rushing for 39 yards and two majors.

Running back Frankie Hickson was thought to be the frontrunner to be newcomer A.J. Oulette’s back-up in the backfield but was added to the team’s practice roster on Saturday. Hickson may still be elevated to that spot as the season goes on but for now, that job appears to belong to running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon.

Seventh round draft pick, receiver Ajou Ajou has made the team, meaning the Roughriders now have four national receivers on the active roster. The Brooks, Alta. native had one touchdown catch during the pre-season.

Here is the full list of roster moves ahead of the CFL season:

Added to the practice roster

Global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado

American offensive lineman Jacob Brammer

American defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.

Global punter Joe Couch

National offensive lineman Zack Fry

National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed

American running back Frankie Hickson

National offensive lineman Daniel Johnson

American linebacker Zakoby McClain

American wide receiver Dohnte Meyers

American wide receiver Joe Robustelli

American defensive lineman Caleb Sanders

Moved to 6-game injured

National wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby

National defensive back Jaxon Ford

National linebacker Nick Wiebe

Released

National defensive back Richard Aduboffour

American wide receiver Geronimo Allison

American linebacker T.J. Brunson

American defensive back C.J. Coldon

American defensive lineman Tre’ Crawford

American linebacker Diego Fagot

American quarterback Mason Fine

National offensive lineman Evan Floren

American defensive back Nicario Harper

American defensive lineman Sidney Houston Jr.

National defensive back Katley Joseph

National wide receiver Brayden Lenius

American wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb

American defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh

National wide receiver D’Sean Mimbs

American wide receiver Jake Parker

American quarterback Antonio Pipkin

National fullback Morgen Runge

American defensive back Eric Smith

National linebacker Nick Thomas

American offensive lineman Jordan Tucker

The Roughriders return to practice on Monday at Mosaic Stadium ahead of the team’s regular season opener on June 8 against the Edmonton Elks.