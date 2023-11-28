Fire at Regina Battery Depot under investigation, police say

Emergency crews were called to a large structure fire at a Battery Depot location east of Regina’s downtown.

Both police and fire crews responded to the blaze at the Battery Depot located at 980 Dewdney Ave just prior to 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters were quick to the scene – battling flames both inside and outside the building. The fire was brought under control within two hours of fire crews’ arrival.

Among the damages to the depot was a partially collapsed roof.

A news release from CAA Saskatchewan – which operates a location within Battery Depot – explained that the most extensive damage was reported on the northeast corner of the building.

The rest of the building underwent smoke and water damages.

Fire damage can be seen at the back of the building behind Dewdney Avenue. (HalleeMandryk/CTVNews)

At 8:15 a.m., Regina fire stated that crews were remaining on scene for salvage and overhaul.

Deputy Chief of the Regina Fire and Protective Service’s Gord Hewitt said due to the nature of the business – Tuesday’s fire posed additional risks for first responders and residents.

“Obviously our number one priority is public safety and the safety of our firefighters,” he said. “This was smoke that’s coming off the property … I mentioned how fast it escalated not just the batteries but also just being an industrial shop. There’s other chemicals and petroleum contents within the structure that accelerate a fire quickly.”

According to several updates from the Regina Police Service (RPS), the blaze led to the closure of several roads in the area throughout the day.

The fire remains under investigation. Police encourage anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Kayleen Sawatsky and Hallee Mandryk.