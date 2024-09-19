REGINA
Regina

    • Fire in north Regina contained, no injuries reported

    (Regina Fire) (Regina Fire)
    Share

    Regina Fire says a commercial building fire in the city’s north area Thursday morning has been brought under control.

    Crews were called to the building on the 600 block of Angus Street, a post on X from Regina Fire says.

    “Crews have controlled the fire and continue to work on hotspots, the post said, adding that no injuries were reported.

    The fire is now under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News