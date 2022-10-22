Firefighters respond to late night blaze in east central Regina

Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a structure fire late Friday night.

The blaze was reported at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 21. Fire crews arrived on the 2100 block of Halifax Street minutes later.

RFPS reported flames and smoke were visible when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters entered the building and got the blaze under control “quickly” according to a social media post.

Crews completed their searches of the building and confirmed that no injuries were sustained.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.