Firefighters respond to late night blaze in east central Regina

Crews from the Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to a structure fire just before midnight on Oct. 21, 2022. (Source: Regina Fire Twitter) Crews from the Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to a structure fire just before midnight on Oct. 21, 2022. (Source: Regina Fire Twitter)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener