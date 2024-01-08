REGINA
Regina

    • Five arrested at Yorkton home after RCMP warned of increased police presence

    The RCMP logo is shown on a patrol car in this file photo. The RCMP logo is shown on a patrol car in this file photo.

    Five people have been arrested at a home in Yorkton after RCMP advised the public of an increased police presence in the immediate area Monday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, the individuals were arrested at a home on Tupper Avenue.

    RCMP added that there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as follow-up investigations are completed.

    “There is no increased risk to public safety identified; if this changes we will notify the public immediately,” RCMP said.

    RCMP did not say if any charges were laid on the individuals arrested.

    Police said more information would be provided when possible.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News