Five arrested at Yorkton home after RCMP warned of increased police presence

Five people have been arrested at a home in Yorkton after RCMP advised the public of an increased police presence in the immediate area Monday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, the individuals were arrested at a home on Tupper Avenue.

RCMP added that there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as follow-up investigations are completed.

“There is no increased risk to public safety identified; if this changes we will notify the public immediately,” RCMP said.

RCMP did not say if any charges were laid on the individuals arrested.

Police said more information would be provided when possible.