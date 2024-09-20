Five Regina schools placed in lockdown, secure building mode following bear mace report: police

Five Regina schools were placed into lockdown or secure the building mode following a report of a weapons investigation at Miller High School on Friday.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers received a report around 1:10 p.m. that two students were being chased by two or three suspects who were threatening to assault them with bear mace.

A CTV News Regina cameraperson on the scene said around 10 police cars could be seen outside of Miller High School, but no officers were visible. Some students were seen walking on the sidewalk.

RPS said the report claimed the suspects were in the area of Miller High School and may have entered the building.

Miller was placed into lockdown while officers investigated.

The surrounding schools, Balfour Collegiate, St. Augustine School, St. Faustina School, and Thomson School were placed in Secure the Building Mode as a precaution.

Regina police said the lockdown at Miller High School and secure the building modes at the other four schools were lifted just after 3:30 Friday afternoon.

According to the CTV News cameraperson, one suspect appeared to be in Regina police custody.

RPS is asking the public to avoid the area while investigation continues.

A lockdown refers to when there may be a threat inside the building and a Secure the Building Mode referes to when there may be a threat outside the building, according to the RPS.

In a lockdown, staff and students move away from public areas and all school activities are stopped. In a Secure the Building Mode, outside doors have been locked and students are still able to follow their regular schedule and activities in a controlled manner. Entry and exit would be at the front doors only and are monitored by officers, RPS said.