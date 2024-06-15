FNUniv and Mastercard Foundation announce partnership to improve Indigenous education
The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) has partnered with the Mastercard Foundation with the goal of improving Indigenous post-secondary education.
On Friday morning, the Mastercard Foundation awarded FNUniv $22.3 million over the next five years.
The funds will focus on four key areas: taking steps towards full autonomy for the university, developing new priority-focused Indigenous programs, addressing economic reconciliation, as well as looking at the overall Indigenous post-secondary experience across Canada.
Jacqueline Ottmann, the President of FNUniv said the institution has never received this amount of financial support before and will do some real good for FNUniv.
“Encouraging real change. That will be systemic, structural change. Change at policy in ways that will once again support Indigenous students within the university and also our researchers and faculty,” she said.
Justin Wiebe from the Mastercard Foundation said since 2017, their EleV program has been working in service of young Indigenous people.
“For us it’s about a recognition of an organization that’s doing awesome work and has been doing awesome work for a long time. We’re here to do that work and expand it with them,” he said.
FNUniv regularly sees 1,000 students a year. They have three campuses in Saskatchewan and students working remotely across the province.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.K. royals unite on palace balcony as Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ' first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA
A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.
Man who stabbed Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons 2 years ago released from prison, police warn
Vancouver police are warning the public that the man who stabbed a stranger in a downtown coffee shop in January 2022 has been released and will be living in the city again.
Trudeau calls into question findings of stunning watchdog foreign interference report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
U.S. regulators investigating unusual 'Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza in deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months
An explosion in southern Gaza killed eight Israeli soldiers, the military said Saturday, making it the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months.
93-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter
A 93-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries last year.
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
New study says half of Saskatoon hospital beds are unused
Data in a new study from the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) shows nearly half of the beds in Saskatoon hospitals are going unused.
-
Missing First Nation community member found dead in Sask. river
A 27-year-old man who has been missing since last week has been found dead.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
Winnipeg
-
Monument honouring 17 lives lost in Carberry bus crash to be unveiled Saturday
A new monument is set to be unveiled Saturday, as part of a ceremony honouring the victims of a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., exactly one year later.
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man killed in highway crash Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after a crash south of the city on Friday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
-
Oilers seek answers on brink of elimination in Stanley Cup Final
A lack of production is a big reason the Oilers are down 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers and searching for answers as they look to avoid being the first team swept in the final since the Washington Capitals in 1998.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
-
OPINION
OPINION Alberta’s diversity is its greatest strength
I love Alberta. That may sound obvious coming from someone who was born here, went to school here, and eventually became Premier.
-
A dream month kicks off for soccer fans across Canada
Whether you call it Soccer or Football, this June will be a fantasy month for football fanatics across Canada and the world.
Lethbridge
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
-
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Toronto
-
Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA
A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.
-
One person in hospital with stab wound after police break up fight in Oshawa
One person was taken to hospital after police in Oshawa came across a fight Friday evening and found one person with a stab wound.
-
What you need to know about the whooping cough in Ontario
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in parts of Ontario and experts are reminding parents to remain vigilant as the illness can be most dangerous to young children.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about next week's heatwave
Environment Canada is asking residents in Ottawa to prepare for hot and humid weather conditions starting Monday, as it calls for temperatures reaching above 30 C.
-
Get out your sandals! Ottawa beaches open today
Beach season is officially underway with both City of Ottawa and National Capital Commission (NCC) beaches opening this weekend.
-
Here are five places to drive to this summer from Ottawa
It's that time of the year to take a road trip and explore the hidden gems around Ottawa, as the summer begins and temperatures rise.
Montreal
-
'Dismantled' human smuggling group tied to dead migrants in St. Lawrence River: RCMP
A human smuggling ring recently dismantled by members of the RCMP was connected to the deaths of eight migrants who drowned in the St. Lawrence River while trying to cross illegally into the United States last year.
-
Quebec cities open pools early to prepare for Tuesday's heat wave
Several Quebec cities have announced the early opening of pools and water games, as a warm air mass and heat wave are expected to hit the province starting Tuesday.
-
Man stabbed in dilapidated building used for drugs: Longueuil police
A man was stabbed on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. A 911 call on Saturday, around 2:50 a.m., requested police intervention in a dilapidated building on Louise Street, where a man was attacked with a knife.
Vancouver
-
Boater missing, presumed dead in Mission, B.C.
Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater in Mission, but they believe it's unlikely he is still alive, according to local RCMP.
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
-
Vancouver actor, brewery raising awareness about blood donation needs, one can at a time
Lynn Johnston has always had the need for speed and regularly frequented the Mission Raceway Park before she was forced to slow down in June 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
-
Boater missing, presumed dead in Mission, B.C.
Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater in Mission, but they believe it's unlikely he is still alive, according to local RCMP.
-
Thieves stole $10K worth of ice baths from Langford CrossFit gym, RCMP say
Thieves managed to steal two large, portable ice baths from a CrossFit gym on Vancouver Island this week, according to local Mounties.
Kelowna
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
London
-
Coastguard saves man in distress in Lake Huron
Thanks to the help of first responders, a man was safely pulled from Lake Huron Saturday morning.
-
Theft investigation leads to drug and weapons charges in Sarnia
A retail theft investigation has lead to illegal drug and handgun charges in Sarnia.
-
'Induction day': Baseball legends at Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys
Russell Martin was taken aback when he walked into the plaque room at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame (CBHOF) for the first time.
Kitchener
-
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
-
CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
-
Coastguard saves man in distress in Lake Huron
Thanks to the help of first responders, a man was safely pulled from Lake Huron Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person in custody after armed Manitoulin Island standoff
The armed standoff that created a large police presence on Manitoulin Island on Saturday morning has ended peacefully and one suspect is in custody, police confirmed to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
-
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callahan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
-
'This is my special drink': Hotel bartender charged with sexual assault in downtown Toronto
Toronto police arrested and charged a bartender after a customer was sexually assaulted at a hotel bar in downtown Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Ten people arrested following search warrant in Summerside: P.E.I. RCMP
Ten people were arrested, drugs and cash were seized, after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Summerside, P.E.I.
-
‘A lot of people share in the history of this business’: Wilson’s celebrates 100 years in Barrington Passage, N.S.
WIlson’s Home Hardware Building Centre in Barrington Passage, N.S., is celebrating 100 years of service.
-
Police investigating after driver crashes through fence into Lake Banook
Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and went into a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday morning.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.