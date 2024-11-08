FNUniv hosts memorial service for Indigenous veterans

Indigenous veterans were honoured and celebrated at the First Nations University of Canada’s (FNUniv)annual Remembrance Day Service on Thursday.

Students and staff, as well as law enforcement and military members gathered in the university’s atrium for the formal program.

Retired U.S. Navy member Robin Cote was a speaker. She is appreciative of the Indigenous veterans who put their lives on the line for a better future for Indigenous Peoples.

“We do recognize the legacy of our grandfathers, we do recognize the work that they have put into our communities,” Cote said.

“I want to reiterate, if it wasn’t for our veterans we wouldn’t have our great establishments,” she added.

The atrium at FNUniv is named the First Nations Veterans Memorial Tipi. It’s a tribute to all First Nations veterans who served in the Canadian and U.S. forces going back to World War I.

Tony Cote was Korean War veteran who played various roles throughout FNUniv’s history. His daughter, Faye Cote, said the day of remembrance is a time to reflect on those who made the institution possible.

“He wanted young people to understand what happened, how veterans were treated, and to feel pride that a lot of our First Nations people participated in the wars,” said Faye Cote.