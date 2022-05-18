Former Regina doctor cleared of multiple sexual assault charges

A former doctor accused of multiple sexual assaults has been found not guilty by a Regina judge, following a lengthy trial.

Sylvester Ukabam, who practiced as a gastroenterology specialist in Regina before giving up his medical license in 2018, pleaded not guilty to seven sexual assault charges against him from five complainants.

Justice B.J. Scherman found Ukabam not guilty on all charges.

“The bottom line is that after considering all of the evidence I have concluded the Crown has not discharged the burden of proof to prove each charge beyond a reasonable doubt,” the decision from Justice Scherman reads.

Scherman said Ukabam’s evidence was for the most part “logical and consistent” with other medical and factual evidence, and there were no “serious challenges” to his credibility or reliability during cross-examination.

“Stated at its most basic level, proof beyond a reasonable doubt requires me to be sure on each of the charges. For the reasons I have given, I am not satisfied of Dr. Ukabam’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Ukabam and all five of the alleged victims took the stand during the trial, which lasted around a month.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…