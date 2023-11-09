Former Regina police chief Evan Bray to replace John Gormley

Regina's former Chief of Police Evan Bray will be resurrecting his broadcasting career on Rawlco Radio’s two Saskatchewan talk stations.

Bray will take over for John Gormley, who announced he is stepping away from radio on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Gormley announced on his show that Bray will be taking over the reins on Nov. 27.

Bray was a member of the Regina Police Service (RPS) for 28 years and was named chief in 2016.

He announced his retirement from policing in March with his last day as a member of RPS coming on June 30.

“I don’t plan on sitting in a rocking chair and being retired, I’m sure that I’ll find something,” Bray said in March.

Prior to his time as a police officer Bray worked as a radio announcer and TV weather personality.

Gormley, who is also a lawyer and a former MP, debuted his show in 1998.