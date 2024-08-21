Former Riders head coach Ken Miller dead at 82

Ken Miller, the former head coach and vice president of the Saskatchewan Roughriders had died. He was 82.

Miller's passing was confirmed by the team Wednesday evening.

"We are heartbroken over the passing of former Head Coach Ken Miller," the team's statement read.

"On behalf of Rider Nation we send our love and condolences to his wife Maureen, his family, friends and loved ones and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

A career with the green and white that was marked by numerous close calls, Miller led the Riders to the Grey Cup two times during his four year tenure with the club.

Sadly, the Riders were never able to close the deal with Miller at the helm – losing in the Grey Cup final to the Montreal Alouettes in both 2009 and 2010.

Regardless of record, Miller was well regarded by players and fans alike, heralded for his wisdom and coaching ability.

Miller initially resigned as head coach in December of 2010 while staying on as Vice President of Football Operations.

He was brought back after the firing of Greg Marshal following the Riders’ 1-7 start to the 2011 season.

He previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2007 season.

Miller did preside over an important interim period for the green and white. Fresh off their 2007 Grey Cup win, the team battled on and provided strong showings before winning its most recent Grey Cup in 2013 in Regina.

Miller began his coaching career in 1966 as an assistant coach for Dickinson State in North Dakota.

He would go on to serve as the head coach for Yucaipa High School in California as well as numerous positions with the University of Redlands. In the Canadian Football League (CFL), Miller coached for the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Allouettes in addition to the Riders.