REGINA
Regina

    • Former Sask. First Nation Chief Ted Quewezance pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault

    Ted Quewezance, the former chief of Keeseekoose First Nation and a residential school survivor has pleaded not guilty in connection to several counts of sexual assault.

    Quewezance submitted a plea of not guilty in a Kamsack provincial courtroom on Nov. 7.

    He faces a total of four counts of historical sexual assault.

    The 70-year-old was originally arrested by Kamsack RCMP in August after a person who was a youth at the time of the alleged offences came forward to police.

    David Musqua, the man accusing Quewezance, told APTN News that he wanted to speak out to so he could be an advocate for other children, especially those on reserve.

    Quewezance is set to be back in provincial court on March 13, 2024 for a preliminary hearing.

    Keeseekoose First Nation is located approximately 285 kilometres northeast of Regina.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program

    A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News