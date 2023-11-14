Former Sask. First Nation Chief Ted Quewezance pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault

Ted Quewezance, the former chief of Keeseekoose First Nation and a residential school survivor has pleaded not guilty in connection to several counts of sexual assault.

Quewezance submitted a plea of not guilty in a Kamsack provincial courtroom on Nov. 7.

He faces a total of four counts of historical sexual assault.

The 70-year-old was originally arrested by Kamsack RCMP in August after a person who was a youth at the time of the alleged offences came forward to police.

David Musqua, the man accusing Quewezance, told APTN News that he wanted to speak out to so he could be an advocate for other children, especially those on reserve.

Quewezance is set to be back in provincial court on March 13, 2024 for a preliminary hearing.

Keeseekoose First Nation is located approximately 285 kilometres northeast of Regina.