Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault

Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.

Lynch was also given 30 days for assault, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

The former coach for the Regina Pats and Humboldt Broncos was found guilty of sexually assaulting and assaulting a then 17-year-old boy.

Prosecutor Chris White had asked for a three year sentence in federal prison, while defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock requested Lynch serve a lesser sentence of 18 months to two years less a day.

The incidents took place in August of 1988.

-- This is a developing story. More details to come.

-- With files from Angela Stewart.