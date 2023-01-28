Former Saskatchewan Roughrider, David Albright, dead at 63

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and 1989 Grey Cup Champion, David Albright, has died. He was 63.

The Riders revealed Albright’s passing in a social media post on Saturday afternoon.

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders are saddened to learn of alumnus, David Albright's sudden passing. We send our deepest condolences to his family, and loved ones,” the Riders said in the tweet.

Albright, who was originally from California, was a member of the green and white from 1986 to 1991. He set a franchise single-season record for defensive tackles, coming away with 118 in the team's 1987 season.

The record was broken 35 years later when Darnell Sankey made 120 tackles during the 2022 season.

Albright remains 13th all-time for defensive tackles in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and second all-time with the Roughriders, the team’s post said.

A shining moment of Albright’s time with the Riders was during the 1989 Western Final when the linebacker recovered a fumble and ran 62 yards for a game-changing touchdown.

The Riders eventually won the Western Final against Edmonton and would go on to capture its second-ever Grey Cup in 1989.