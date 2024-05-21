Four Regina teens charged after victim bear sprayed, shot with pellet gun: police

Four Regina teenagers were arrested and charged after a person was allegedly bear sprayed and shot with a pellet gun late Friday night in the city’s North Central neighbourhood.

Regina police said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Cameron Street around 11:45 p.m. to investigate a possible weapons offense.

According to a Regina police news release, officers found a person who had been shot with a pellet gun also suffering from the effects of bear spray. The victim refused treatment from EMS, police said.

Regina police’s canine unit led to a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street where 17, 16 and 15-year-old boys were arrested and charged.

The 16 and 17-year-olds were both charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, Regina police said.

The 15-year-old was charged with failing to comply with conditions of a release order, police added.

Regina police said a 14-year-old girl was also arrested and charged with failing to comply and obstructing a peace officer after she arrived on the scene and “began actively interfering with investigation and ignoring police commands.”

The 16 and 17-year-olds will make their first court appearances June 26, the 14 and 15-year-olds will make their first court appearances June 25, Regina police said.