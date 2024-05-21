REGINA
Regina

    • Four Regina teens charged after victim bear sprayed, shot with pellet gun: police

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Four Regina teenagers were arrested and charged after a person was allegedly bear sprayed and shot with a pellet gun late Friday night in the city’s North Central neighbourhood.

    Regina police said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Cameron Street around 11:45 p.m. to investigate a possible weapons offense.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers found a person who had been shot with a pellet gun also suffering from the effects of bear spray. The victim refused treatment from EMS, police said.

    Regina police’s canine unit led to a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street where 17, 16 and 15-year-old boys were arrested and charged.

    The 16 and 17-year-olds were both charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, Regina police said.

    The 15-year-old was charged with failing to comply with conditions of a release order, police added.

    Regina police said a 14-year-old girl was also arrested and charged with failing to comply and obstructing a peace officer after she arrived on the scene and “began actively interfering with investigation and ignoring police commands.”

    The 16 and 17-year-olds will make their first court appearances June 26, the 14 and 15-year-olds will make their first court appearances June 25, Regina police said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News