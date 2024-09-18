Fraudulent phone calls are circulating the Pilot Butte area: RCMP

REGINA
    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Fraudulent phone calls targeting older people are circulating the Pilot Butte, Sask. area, RCMP said.

    Police received three reports of alleged scam calls on Tuesday, where a caller tells people their grandchild or loved one is in legal trouble, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

    The caller, who is reported to be a man, falsely replicates the family member, then instructs the victim to place cash on their front doorstep to pay for legal fees, RCMP said.

    The money is then picked up by a woman, who is described as being in her 20’s, with long, straight black hair, RCMP said. She was see wearing sunglasses and a medical mask, and has gone by the name “Elaine Harrison.”

    RCMP is warning people to hang up right away if they get a similar call, and to not provide any personal information.

    Police said if anyone has information about suspicious activity around 2nd Street, 3rd Street, or 4th Avenue in Pilot Butte on Sept. 17 to contact them or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

    Similar scams, often referred to as the grandparent scam, have been taking place around the province, including Moose Jaw.

      

