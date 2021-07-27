REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has a free pass to the Queen City Ex for anyone who gets vaccinated at Regina’s pop-up vaccination clinics.

Pop-up clinics will be focused at City of Regina outdoor pools this week:

Massey Outdoor Pool, July 27, 12 to 4 p.m.

Regent Outdoor Pool, July 29, 4 to 8 p.m.

Buffalo Meadows Pool, July 30, 12 to 4 p.m.

The clinics will be available on a walk-up basis for those who meet the necessary vaccination criteria. There will be limited amounts of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on site. A valid ID and health card is required.