Fresh faced himself Regina's mayor-elect feels ready to lead an inexperienced council
Regina’s Mayor-elect Chad Bachynski has been dealt a hand of inexperience going into his first term in office.
Of the 10 councillors elected Wednesday in Regina’s civic election, just two are bringing previous council experience with them.
“Regina was looking for change,” Bachynski told CTV News following his election win. “They wanted to take a different direction and to look at some new, fresh ideas.”
Only incumbent councillors Shanon Zachidniak (Ward 8) and Jason Mancinelli (Ward 9) inked out victories when results became official Thursday.
Outgoing councillors Bob Hawkins (Ward 2), who was seeking a fourth term on council, and one-term councillor Terina Nelson (Ward 7) were defeated in their respective wards.
Six others chose not to seek re-election.
“The people getting in have different perspectives and we are bringing a different experience,” Bachynski said. “I'm excited to get to know council and start building the team and, look forward to what we can do together.”
A steep learning curve
Having turnover in Henry Baker Hall is not new for Regina City Council.
In fact, 2024 was the second-straight election residents voted a first-time Mayor into office after Sandra Masters in 2020.
The 2020 election also saw five first-time councillors elected.
Former Regina Mayor Michael Fougere attributed the major change to residents’ frustration over the last four years.
“They're a bit angry about what has been happening for the past four years on council,” he said. “A lot of disfunction and a lot of things happening they’re not happy about.”
“This is a protest vote in some ways that [residents] have looked at the incumbents are saying, ‘Well, you're not exactly what we're looking for,” Fougere added.
Fougere spend more than two decades on council, including three terms as mayor.
He believes the learning curve can be tough for some first-time mayors and councillors.
“The learning curve is substantial, and Chad’s is monumental,” Fougere commented. “There’s an awful amount of work and details [to be a city councillor].”
City clerk Jim Nicol says he’s been planning orientation for all members of council to participate in, whether new or re-elected.
“All candidates were provided with an overview of what to expect in the immediate aftermath of a successful outcome,” he told reporters when releasing the official results Thursday. “And it is some heavy lifting.”
While the mayor and council-elects will be sworn in Nov. 18, the two weeks leading up to their first executive committee meeting in December will be used to train members on their day-to-day roles.
“The first week will focus on governance and procedural matters so they understand their roles, legal authorities, etcetera,” Nicol said. “The second largely reverts to the City Manager’s office to provide [them] much more of the administrative and financial details.”
Outgoing Ward 7 Coun. Nelson, who served one term, had some advice for those making their first appearance around the horseshoe.
“There is a lot of information,” she told CTV News. “But learn your processes, learn to chair the meetings, all those things.”
“[The last iteration of council] never got that information given to us, we walked in absolutely blind. I’m encouraged the new council will get those things,” Nelson added.
Fougere also issued some advice for new Mayor-elect Bachynski.
“Talk to other members of council right away,” he said. “Get to know who is there. Then get down to business.”
“It’s about building a city together, building a team and working together,” Fougere added.
Incoming councillors, Shobna Radons (Ward 7) and Victoria Flores (Ward 6) both understand the wave of learning they are about to undertake the next two weeks and are ready for the challenge.
“I’m ready to go,” Radons said with excitement. “I’m ready for the next steps and to see where we go from here. All the ins and outs of our city and all the important people I’m going to meet.”
“I’m excited about all the things we are going to learn about but also all the positive change we can make together with this council and to see our community continue to grow,” said Flores.
