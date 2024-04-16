Fresh off move to new facility Regina Humane Society puts on record setting telethon
It was a record breaking evening for the Regina Humane Society this past weekend.
The humane society’s 36th annual telethon raised more than $87,000, a new record for the event.
The three hour campaign on Sunday saw singers Rory Allen and Chris Henderson host the event, with appearances from numerous local media personalities.
Regina Humane Society’s executive director Lisa Koch said they were overjoyed to be able to host the annual event in their new facility.
“It was wonderful to be able to do the telethon this year at the new animal centre,” she said.
Everything went smoothly in the new building other than a power outage in the middle of the event.
“Of course there is always little hitches that can happen, including the power going out in the middle of the telethon. Other than that things went out without a hitch,” Koch said.
The Regina Humane Society moved into its new facility at 4900 Parliament Avenue in early February after years of funding and construction.
They had been at their old location for nearly 60 years.
The new $28 million facility is about twice the size of the old building and includes a veterinary facility, two dog parks, an adoption shop, communal areas and educational spaces for school groups.
Those who missed their chance to donate were also able to do so during the replay of the event on Access Now TV on Monday night.
Donations to the Regina Humane Society are always accepted.
