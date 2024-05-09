From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Barry and Cody Sawchuk said they came across the objects on April 28 while working out in one of their fields.
"From a far distance we thought it was garbage and then after that we got closer. We don't know what it is,” said Barry Sawchuk, of Sawchuk 89 Farms.
Barry and his four sons farm around 10,000 acres. He said they are used to finding debris in their fields, but this was a first for them.
After finding the largest piece, weighing 100 pounds, they brought it home and began searching for answers.
"It could be part of a satellite or something that re-entered cause it's all torched, you can see where it's torched. Stuff has been burnt off,” Barry explained. “It's carbon fibre composite, and there is aluminum honeycomb on it and in the back there is composite carbon again."
Chris Rutkowski, a science writer out of the University of Manitoba, told the story of a bizarre object making landfall in Saskatchewan back in the 1960’s.
"Wollesten Lake in 1968, a hunter found something kind of like that. It was a little more metallic but it turned out to have been a part of a satellite, possibly even Canada’s own Alouette satellite.”
According to an ABC News report from 2022, officials with the Australian Space Agency investigated a three metre piece of debris that was discovered on a sheep farm.
It was believed to be part of a SpaceX rocket.
"It could be part of a thermal blanket that is used to insulate the satellite as they are going up. Not necessarily the rocket itself but some of the insulation that protects it on going up,” Rutkowski added.
CTV News did reach out to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which confirmed the pieces found on the Sawchuk’s farm was not part of a plane, as there have been no recent aircraft occurrences in the area.
The Canadian Space Agency has said it is looking into the matter.
