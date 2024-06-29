From Pat to Penguin: Tanner Howe selected by Pittsburgh in NHL draft

Four years after he was selected in the fourth round of the WHL prospects draft by Regina, Tanner Howe went even higher, in the NHL draft.

On Saturday morning, the Regina Pats captain was selected in the second round, 46th overall, by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Heading into the draft, the NHL’s Central Scouting had Howe ranked 41st amongst North American Skaters alone. But Howe clearly impressed the Penguins’ organization enough that they selected him higher than projected.

Last season with the Pats, Tanner Howe had 28 goals and 77 points in 68 games. Howe has the second player from Saskatchewan selected in the NHL draft.

On Friday, Saskatoon’s Berkly Catton, was taken eight overall by the Seattle Kraken. Also in the second round, Prince Albert Raiders winger, Ryder Ritchie, was taken the pick right before Howe, 45th overall by the Minnesota Wild. S

Saskatoon Blades goaltender Evan Gardner, who lead the Blades one game short of a WHL final appearance, was selected 60th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, the fourth goaltender taken in the draft.