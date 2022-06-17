From Rocanville to the Big Apple: Former Sask. hockey player blazing trails behind the bench
Hayley Wickenheiser, Danielle Goyette and Kendall Coyne-Schofield are among some of the names of female hockey trailblazers – a list Rocanville, Sask.’s Jessica Campbell could soon join with her work behind the bench at the international and professional level.
After a successful collegiate and international career as a player, Campbell didn’t feel like her life in hockey was over.
Instead of lacing up the skates on the ice, Campbell moved to a job behind the bench, and worked on the game past when the final buzzer sounds.
The work she put in has paid off – as Campbell became the first woman to be behind the bench in international competition this past summer, with Team Germany at the World Championships.
Those two weeks in May however, changed the trajectory of Campbell’s career and blazed a path for the next generation of female hockey players.
‘EVERYTHING STARTED IN SASKATCHEWAN’
Rocanville’s population may not be staggering, yet the community of around 900 is about to be noticed for more than just it’s “World’s Largest Oil Can.”
Campbell said her upbringing was in both the small southeastern community in Rocanville, along with Melville — a nearly 137 km drive between the two communities.
Her minor hockey was played primarily with boys teams in both communities, with Campbell’s aspirations at the time to one day lace up the skates for the Montreal Canadiens.
That goal wasn’t achieved, but another continued to grow as she made her way through the women’s hockey ranks: playing international hockey for her home country — a goal that led her to leave her home province.
“Going through Team Saskatchewan programs, all the years growing up. Developmentally, that led me actually to move out west to BC, where I went to a Hockey Academy and realized my dream,” Campbell told CTV News.
Campbell said her Hockey Canada experience was about a 10-year process, but felt fortunate that she was able to continue her NCAA Division I career in New York, with the Cornell Big Red program.
There, she played four seasons – the final, as captain – while participating in three Hockey Canada events in the U18s in 2009 and 2010, along with her final Women’s World Championships in 2015.
That was when Campbell made the decision to retire from the game at 25.
“I transitioned right into coaching. I always knew I wanted to be a skating coach or some sort that was that was a strength of mine as a player and I love teaching it and love dissecting it breaking it down. And so I kind of naturally just transitioned right into the coaching space and started teaching skating and skill development,” she said.
For the past few years, Campbell has been running her power skating program, JCPowerSkating, along with work in the USHL, AAA levels locally in her new hometown of Chicago, which opened doors across the pond for the Saskatchewan-born Campbell.
She has coached in in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) for Germany’s Nurnberg Ice Tigers, which led to a role with the German national team.
“It's been a crazy journey for me to transition from playing right away to coaching, but I got to work with a lot of really good athletes from youth level learners, the pros and my goal is, as a coach (to) be coaching at the highest level,” Campbell said.
She explained that her skill set may seem unique to some, especially with the emergence of a more skilled game overall in hockey.
“I think my value proposition to players was working and that's where I think it allowed me to get to the position on that right now and a little bit quicker than I anticipated, but I'm really excited about it and really grateful for the opportunities ahead now as a coach,” she said.
In terms of getting behind the bench, Campbell credits her coaches in her hockey career, but it was the support from Saskatchewan that gave her the extra push to continue her hockey career.
“It was the same people and the same coaches that I had that are my biggest supporters and believers,” Campbell said. “
“Leo Parker, he's always someone I'd give a shout out to because he had such a profound impact on me at a young age … he treated me as one of the boys, and he taught me at a young age and as a young girl, that (I could be) whatever I want to be and whatever dream of I have, to go right after it.”
Campbell said she has not been able to make it back to Saskatchewan as much as she would have liked over the past few years. With the COVID-19 pandemic came times where she has just stayed in Illinois, or has been stuck travelling for her work, rather than home.
“I get emotional talking about these places … honestly COVID was a tough, tough few years of being away. But for me, (every) time I touched down in Regina at the airport, I get this overwhelming (feeling). Just sense of peace, of knowing that these are my people,” Campbell said.
“When you grow up in small towns, with big dreams like I had in Rocanville and Melville, and you're surrounded by so many people that are cheering you on for that dream and the size of that dream … for me this journey, this path, is for Saskatchewan and it's for the people that that have been behind me.”
‘IT'S NOT A RACE FOR ME TO GET TO THE NHL’
While many in the game look for the firsts in hockey, Campbell said she’s in no rush to push for a full-time NHL position – but it may not be for the reason you’d think.
“It's not a race for me to get to the NHL. For me, it's a race every day to get better and to be prepared and to know what I'm doing. And that I can't take my foot off the gas, on that mindset of growing and being better and equipping myself with the knowledge and the skills,” she explained.
“When I was at World Championships and the outpouring amount of support the people around this whole trailblazing conversation (gave me), now you're showing what's never been done. You're standing there, representing so many. I stood there and I looked out beyond me and it was actually just such a familiar space for me because I've seen myself as a coach, I've conducted myself among the pros.”
The two weeks in Finland opened up doors for Campbell. But, she believes it was more from the players’ standpoint than the actual decision-makers in the game of hockey.
“They bought into what I was coaching and what I was saying. The messages I was bringing into the team and I think the players are the biggest reason why I am here, where I am now,” she said.
That experience led to an invite to join the New York Rangers’ development camp coaching staff.
“I've had some really good people promoting and encouraging me and I think that led to some key people in the Rangers organization that knew I wanted to be coaching at a pro level and they opened up the door in New York for me,” she said.
New York is a long way from Rocanville – 3,000 kilometres m, to be exact on foot – but as Campbell ties her skates at the upcoming Rangers development camp, where her dream began will still be in the back of her mind.
Campbell can still recall the boiler rooms, the janitor closets, the figure skating rooms, all places where she needed to get ready pre-game while playing boys hockey across Saskatchewan’s southeast.
“It wasn't harder as a female. It was just different,” she said. “I wanted to be one of the boys … because if you're one of the boys, the further you're going to go. I don't know if that was the right mindset. But that mindset I think, took me throughout my career and it kept me focused on my goals.”
“I never saw the limitations or the barriers that existed for girls hockey players. I just wanted to continue to chase after my dreams.”
She said as a girl, the women’s hockey dream wasn’t instilled until she saw the Olympic competitions, where the Cassie Campbell’s of the world dawned the red and white jersey for Canada.
While the professional women’s hockey ranks continue to work towards getting one singular premiere league, the transition to coaching gave Campbell a whole new look into where she could be.
But those boiler rooms are still in the back of Campbell’s mind.
“You think about the qualities that that instills in you. To just stay focused on your own goals, not to worry about all of the other stuff that are challenges to work through — I think that it’s grounded me as a person and as a professional, now coach,” she said.
“I'm grateful for all of the challenges that had been planted in my career because if it weren't for them, I would not be where I am.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
168 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Canada, including 141 in Quebec
Federal officials say there are 168 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada.
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Health Canada recalls 6 hand sanitizers due to undeclared methanol
Health Canada has recalled six hand sanitizers manufactured by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company that may contain undeclared methanol at “at elevated levels.”
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Combative Putin dismisses 'stupid' Western sanctions 'blitzkrieg'
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of colonial arrogance and trying to crush his country with "stupid" sanctions that amounted to an economic "blitzkrieg".
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.
-
Sask. Trucking Association wants vaccine mandates lifted at land borders
With the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for international air travellers coming to an end on Monday, many truck drivers are asking when cross-border land restrictions will be dropped.
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
Winnipeg
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
Three charged in months-long investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg: WPS
A search of a Springfield Road business led to the arrest of three Manitobans and the discovery of over a dozen catalytic converters, numerous drugs and cash.
-
Tips to conserving energy in your home during the summer heat
While you may be ready for warmer temperatures, your home may not be.
Calgary
-
Armed duo sought in 8 pharmacy robbery attempts in Calgary this week
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of two people who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery spree that hit eight pharmacies in a three-day span.
-
2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 2 near Okotoks
RCMP confirm two people are dead following a Friday morning highway crash south of Calgary.
-
2 products sold by Rocky Mountain Soap Company recalled
Health Canada says it is monitoring the voluntary recall of two products sold by a Canmore-based company for what it says is 'a potential microbial contamination.'
Edmonton
-
Fox Drive crash driver hospitalized; no charges laid yet
So far, no charges have been laid in a crash in which a vehicle landed on its nose against a bridge pier in Edmonton's river valley.
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation
A major collision Thursday evening south of Morinville involving seven vehicles, including one almost submerged in a water culvert, is under investigation, RCMP say.
Toronto
-
Ontario homeowners could have a lien placed on their home -- and not even know it
An Ontario woman whose brother died in March said she was put in charge to handle his financial affairs and was shocked at what she discovered.
-
Two drivers dead after being hit from behind by third motorist in QEW crash, OPP say
Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.
-
Building made famous by TV show Schitt's Creek hits the market for $2.35M
A landmark building made famous by the hit Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek has landed on the market and could be yours for $2.35 million.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
Vancouver
-
'Workplace accident' involving excavator under investigation in Burnaby
Mounties say they're investigating a "workplace accident" that happened at a site in Burnaby Friday morning.
-
Passport renewal delays could hinder B.C. family's dream trip to see golf tournament
A dream graduation present has turned into a nightmare for one Ladner, B.C., family due to ongoing passport renewal delays.
-
Driver, passenger flee after crashing stolen Corvette into pole: Burnaby RCMP
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a collision involving an alleged stolen Corvette near the BCIT campus on Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Quebec RCMP say search complete of properties allegedly connected with neo-Nazi group
The RCMP say search warrants executed Thursday on properties southwest of Quebec City allegedly connected to a neo-Nazi terrorist group were completed without incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
-
EVENT INFO
EVENT INFO | F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal: Here's what you need to know
Grand Prix race fans old and new will be in and around Montreal this weekend wearing their finest Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing gear, as ready to revel in the F1 race and all the festivities that come with it.
Vancouver Island
-
6 cars damaged in James Bay arson: VicPD
Victoria police are investigating two cases of arson that occurred in the same area Thursday night, which destroyed or damaged six cars.
-
Organizer of B.C. old-growth logging protests fears deportation
An international student leading a controversial civil resistance campaign to end old-growth logging in B.C. is fearful the Canada Border Services Agency is looking to deport him.
-
'Need new voices': Political group announces 2 more candidates for Langford council
The candidates are running on a platform of change for the city and its council, which has seen little turnover in the past three decades.
Atlantic
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting
A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Moncton reveals action plan to deal with crime concerns in city’s west end
The City of Moncton has revealed its action plan to address concerns from residents over crime in the city’s west end.
Northern Ontario
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
-
Police find missing northern Ontario man's body
A 54-year-old Holtyre man, reported missing in Black River-Matheson township last fall, was found deceased June 8, police say.
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
-
'It’s a big problem': Waterloo region pools grapple with lifeguard shortage
Local pools are scrambling to keep up amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours