    From Super Bowl LVIII to Regina, Queen City Ex to host Ludacris

    Ludacris performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) Ludacris performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Fresh off his surprise cameo performance at Super Bowl LVIII, the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced that rapper Ludacris will be performing at the 2024 Queen City Ex.

    “Save the date and spread the word to your crew, because you don't want to miss this! Expect nothing less than an electrifying performance that'll have us talking all year long,” REAL’s announcement read.

    The rapper first began his musical career in the late 1990s and has released nine studio albums.

    The southern hip hop artist is also known for his feature work on tracks such as Glamorous by Fergie, Baby by Justin Bieber, Break Your Heart by Taio Cruz, All I Do is Win by DJ Khaled and Usher’s Yeah, which he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

    An accomplished actor, Ludacris has appeared in over two dozen films since 2001 – most well known for his ongoing role as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious franchise.

    Ludacris will perform at QCX’s O16 stage on Aug. 2.

