    Garbage truck and SUV collide at intersection in Regina

    A garbage truck and SUV collided at the intersection of Tower Road and Victoria Avenue East on Wednesday morning.

    Officers were called to the collision around 9:30 a.m., and Regina police noted the intersection was very icy at the time.

    Two police cruisers and a tow truck were on scene and damage was visible to the front of the SUV.

    Occupants of the SUV experienced very minor injuries and did not require EMS, according to police.

    An SUV and garbage truck collided at the intersection of Victoria Avenue East and Tower Road. (Caitlin Brezinski/CTV News)

    One fire truck arrived after the garbage truck drove away around 10:30 a.m. The garbage truck did not appear to suffer any damages.

    Police said no charges will be laid.

