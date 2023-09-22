'Get out there to know your neighbours': Culture Days kicks off provincially, Yorkton hosting over 40 events

Yorkton, Sask. -

Saskatchewan’s diversity is about to be put on full display with the national Culture Days campaign back for another year.

Provincially, over 200 events will encompass the 23-day celebration, happening all across Saskatchewan.

In Yorkton, the community is holding nearly a quarter of the events throughout the province, with over 40 planned within the city.

SaskCulture media consultant — and the individual in charge of planning Culture Days provincially — Busayo Osobade, explained why she enjoys the celebrations year in and year out.

It just gives you the opportunity to experience meaningful arts and cultural activities, the opportunity to connect and to learn from one another. I’m Nigerian and I get to share my culture and I get to learn other cultures as well. It’s important to get out there to know your neighbours,” she told CTV News Friday morning.

Yorkton is considered a “champion community,” according to Osobade, thanks to its work with the project.

“Last year, Yorkton was one of the participating communities, with good numbers,” she said. “It’s just so exciting … there’s the Indigenous part of it too. It’s just great that Yorkton is really getting out there and the true reconciliation efforts, advancing that in this community, and also bringing in and connecting with newcomers — it’s amazing.”

Lisa Washington is the manager of culture, community and heritage with the City of Yorkton. She plays a big part, alongside coordinator Angelina Kardynal, in creating the multicultural events.

“Our community has changed since we started in this position … there’s also new artists coming into our community, multicultural groups coming into our community — and those are pieces and players, that need to come to the table, be invited to the table and get involved — create community,” Washington said.

“Cultural activities are collaborative, they’re not competitive, and not everybody likes to play sports. We’ve just figured out a way that works for our community.”

For more on what’s being offered in Saskatchewan, a full schedule of events can be found here.