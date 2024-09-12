Getzlaf brothers to receive honorary doctorates from University of Regina

Two brothers who both had long careers as professional athletes are set to become honorary Doctors of Law through the University of Regina (U of R).

Chris and Ryan Getzlaf will receive the honours during the university’s fall convocation next month.

Chris played in the Canadian Football League for 11 seasons, the majority of those with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, winning Grey Cups in 2007 and 2013.

Prior to going pro, the elder Getzlaf played for both the Regina Thunder and the Regina Rams while attending the U of R.

Outside of football, Chris remains involved with the Red Cross Imagine No Bullying Campaign and also ran a golf tournament that raised more than $200,000 for the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Ryan spent 17 years in the National Hockey League with the Anaheim Ducks, winning a Stanley Cup in 2007 and two Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

According to the U of R, Ryan will also be working with Team Canada as a player relations advisor for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

During his time in Anaheim, Getzlaf was part of several charitable efforts including a nonprofit focused on muscular dystrophy and the Ducks Learn to Play program, offering first time hockey players the chance to get on the rink in full hockey equipment free of charge.

“In recognition of their outstanding accomplishments as professional athletes, but just as importantly, for their compassionate and dedicated service to community, the University of Regina is pleased to recognize Chris and Ryan with honorary degrees. This is the highest honour the University can bestow, and the Getzlaf brothers are very deserving recipients,” U of R President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said in a news release.

The U of R’s fall convocation is set for Oct. 17.